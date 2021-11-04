Dr. Daryl Buckelew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buckelew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daryl Buckelew, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daryl Buckelew, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall.
Locations
Gsps Gastroenterology Pllc701 E Marshall Ave Ste 200, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 236-2222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Buckelew is outstanding. I would recommend him to everyone.
About Dr. Daryl Buckelew, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
