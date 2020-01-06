Dr. Daryl Bullen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bullen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daryl Bullen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daryl Bullen, MD
Dr. Daryl Bullen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from University Of Tennessee and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital, HCA Florida Lake City Hospital and Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Dr. Bullen's Office Locations
Urologic Surgeons6420 NW 9th Blvd Ste 2, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 517-2098Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bullen took care of my dad while in Florida, I am very grateful. He had the most communication and care as i lived out of state. Very good Doctor. Highly recommended
About Dr. Daryl Bullen, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bullen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bullen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bullen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bullen has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bullen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bullen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bullen.
