Overview of Dr. Daryl Bullen, MD

Dr. Daryl Bullen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from University Of Tennessee and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital, HCA Florida Lake City Hospital and Uf Health Shands Hospital.



Dr. Bullen works at Urologic Surgeons in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.