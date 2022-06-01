Dr. Daniel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daryl Daniel, MD
Overview of Dr. Daryl Daniel, MD
Dr. Daryl Daniel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus.
Dr. Daniel works at
Dr. Daniel's Office Locations
I & S Healthcare Services LLC2646 S Loop W Ste 370, Houston, TX 77054 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Nice doctor … funny stories… thorough… Front desk and assistant seemed a bit overworked however overall it was a good visit
About Dr. Daryl Daniel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1144300765
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daniel accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daniel works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daniel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daniel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.