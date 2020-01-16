Dr. Daryl Houston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daryl Houston, MD
Dr. Daryl Houston, MD is a Pulmonologist in Culver City, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center, Huntington Hospital and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.
Hospital Affiliations
- Centinela Hospital Medical Center
- Huntington Hospital
- Southern California Hospital At Hollywood
Dr. Houston has cared for my friend, of 60 years, for over 10 year. For 3 years, I transported my friend to doctor visits, labs, etc. Dr. Houston is thoughtful, patient, has great listening skills and he encourages patients to be involved in their treatment plan. Dr. Houston has over 38 years in treating patients with emphysema, pneumonia, COPD, TB, and asthma. Patients have the benefit of his experience coupled with his high involvement with doctors and hospitals that respect him. My friend was referred to over 6 doctors, several labs for testing, a hospital and a transitional care hospital. In July 2019, Dr. Houston saved my friend's life. He was admitted to hospital with several life threatening illnesses and was in critical care for over a month; then, Dr. Houston referred him to a transitional hospital that was located near his family. Dr Houston or one of his colleagues visited daily. His office staff: Monica-nurse and Anita, Maria, and Leah are friendly and helpful.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 47 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
