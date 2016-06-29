Dr. Daryl Lum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daryl Lum, MD
Overview of Dr. Daryl Lum, MD
Dr. Daryl Lum, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Lum works at
Dr. Lum's Office Locations
UCLA Comprehensive Health Program100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 140, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 878-6106
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lum is the greatest doctor I've ever seen in my 55 years of life. He's wonderful, caring, attentive, listens and must be constantly educating himself with what's on the horizon in the medical field. He's very knowledgeable and I would recommend him to everyone.
About Dr. Daryl Lum, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lum accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lum using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lum works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lum.
