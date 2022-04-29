See All Family Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Daryl McClendon, DO

Family Medicine
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daryl McClendon, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. McClendon works at East River Child Development Center in New York, NY with other offices in Westport, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    East River Child Development Center
    570 Grand St, New York, NY 10002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 674-8210
  2. 2
    21 E 22nd St, New York, NY 10010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Manhattan Foot Care
    52 Duane St, New York, NY 10007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 423-3900
  4. 4
    Westport Urgent Care LLC
    1045 Post Rd E, Westport, CT 06880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 557-8200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Daryl McClendon, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568795359
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daryl McClendon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClendon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McClendon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McClendon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. McClendon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClendon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClendon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClendon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

