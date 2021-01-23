See All Ophthalmologists in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Daryl McDaniel, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daryl McDaniel, MD

Dr. Daryl McDaniel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Jefferson Memorial Hospital, Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System and Newport Medical Center.

Dr. McDaniel works at SouthEast Eye Specialists in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McDaniel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SouthEast Eye Specialists
    1400 Dowell Springs Blvd Ste 310, Knoxville, TN 37909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 966-7337
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    1928 Alcoa Hwy Ste 324, Knoxville, TN 37920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 524-9871

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Memorial Hospital
  • Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System
  • Newport Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Laser Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Phacoemulsification Chevron Icon
Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Sutureless Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
YAG Iridotomy Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 23, 2021
    Dr. McDaniel and his staff especially nurse Cindy I do remember before I went under was super great to me I had cataract surgery at young age of 40 they made me super comfortable I did not feel anything I came home I could see it did not hurt these people are a blessing. Thank You All
    Sam Hobbs — Jan 23, 2021
    About Dr. Daryl McDaniel, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790754190
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    • Columbus Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Georgia Regents U, Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daryl McDaniel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDaniel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McDaniel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McDaniel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McDaniel works at SouthEast Eye Specialists in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. McDaniel’s profile.

    Dr. McDaniel has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDaniel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. McDaniel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDaniel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDaniel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDaniel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

