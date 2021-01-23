Overview of Dr. Daryl McDaniel, MD

Dr. Daryl McDaniel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Jefferson Memorial Hospital, Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System and Newport Medical Center.



Dr. McDaniel works at SouthEast Eye Specialists in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.