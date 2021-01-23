Dr. Daryl McDaniel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDaniel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daryl McDaniel, MD
Dr. Daryl McDaniel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Jefferson Memorial Hospital, Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System and Newport Medical Center.
SouthEast Eye Specialists1400 Dowell Springs Blvd Ste 310, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 966-7337Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 1928 Alcoa Hwy Ste 324, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 524-9871
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Memorial Hospital
- Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System
- Newport Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. McDaniel and his staff especially nurse Cindy I do remember before I went under was super great to me I had cataract surgery at young age of 40 they made me super comfortable I did not feel anything I came home I could see it did not hurt these people are a blessing. Thank You All
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1790754190
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Columbus Hosp
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
