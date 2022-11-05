Overview of Dr. Daryl Osbahr, MD

Dr. Daryl Osbahr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida.



Dr. Osbahr works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Orlando, FL with other offices in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Meniscus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.