Overview of Dr. Daryl Pfister, MD

Dr. Daryl Pfister, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Apache Junction, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MINNESOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MANKATO.



Dr. Pfister works at Southwestern Eye Center - Apache Junction in Apache Junction, AZ with other offices in Show Low, AZ, Mesa, AZ and Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery, Senile Cataracts and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.