Dr. Daryl Pfister, MD
Overview of Dr. Daryl Pfister, MD
Dr. Daryl Pfister, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Apache Junction, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MINNESOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MANKATO.
Dr. Pfister's Office Locations
Apache Junction110 S Idaho Rd Ste 160, Apache Junction, AZ 85119 Directions (480) 359-2706Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Show Low1610 S White Mountain Rd, Show Low, AZ 85901 Directions (928) 218-9276Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Mesa Stapley1055 S Stapley Dr, Mesa, AZ 85204 Directions (480) 359-2372Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Tempe6101 S Rural Rd Ste 103, Tempe, AZ 85283 Directions (480) 359-2631
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Advantica
- Aetna
- Always Care Benefits
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Avesis
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Block Vision
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Corizon Health
- Coventry Health Care
- Davis Vision
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- National Vision Administrators, LLC
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Spectera
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University of Arizona Health Plans
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Great people! Friendly, helpful and caring. AmaZing service! I remember my mom going to them at the old Flacon Field location as I was growing up, now they have a great new office location.Dr Pfister was great and answered all my questions. He also explained the process to my satisfaction. The staff was very polite and has things running very smoothly.
About Dr. Daryl Pfister, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1801868088
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- University of Alabama
- MINNESOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MANKATO
- Ophthalmology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pfister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pfister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.