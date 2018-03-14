Dr. Daryl Reid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daryl Reid, MD
Overview of Dr. Daryl Reid, MD
Dr. Daryl Reid, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They graduated from Loma Linda School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Reid works at
Dr. Reid's Office Locations
-
1
Surgical Specialists, Inc.316 S Stratford Ave Ste C, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 348-3700
-
2
Plaza Surgery Center Lp525 Plaza Dr Ste 100, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 739-3850
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reid?
Dr. Reid was very informative in his care and had wonderful bedside manner!
About Dr. Daryl Reid, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1669687562
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Loma Linda School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reid accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reid works at
Dr. Reid has seen patients for Gallstones, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Reid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.