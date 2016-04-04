Dr. Daryl Rheuark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rheuark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daryl Rheuark, MD
Dr. Daryl Rheuark, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Rheuark's Office Locations
Daryl R. Rheuark MD Inc.24520 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 240, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 373-8777
- 2 3640 Lomita Blvd Ste 104, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 373-8777
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After seeing two other doctors because my tongue was burning, and going through a horrible experience having a biopsy that was negative, I went to Dr .Rheuark and he discovered that I had shingles of the tongue. He lasered my tongue so it would not spread to my vocal chords and in doing that procedure he found that I did have cancer of the tongue. He operated and removed one third of my tongue. He saved my life!! I am so grateful. I can speak normally and sing again. God bless you doctor.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1831112853
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rheuark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rheuark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rheuark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rheuark has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rheuark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rheuark. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rheuark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rheuark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rheuark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.