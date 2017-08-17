Dr. Daryl Tsai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daryl Tsai, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chino Hills, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med.
Chino Pediatric Medical Group15944 Los Serranos Country Club Dr Ste 220, Chino Hills, CA 91709 Directions (909) 393-6202
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Excellents staff and doctor. 1st visit for 10 day old foster baby. Best experience I have had with doctor office. Much extra paper work required for foster families. Completed quickly. Went in early, out of office in 40 minutes. My highest recommendation with over 40 years of nursing experience,.
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447235080
- Loma Linda U Chldns Hosp
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
Dr. Tsai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsai speaks Spanish.
