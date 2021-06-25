Dr. Daryl Zelenak, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zelenak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daryl Zelenak, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Branch, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with MyMichigan Medical Center Gladwin, MyMichigan Medical Center Midland and Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch.
Ogemaw Eye Institute559 Progress St Ste D, West Branch, MI 48661 Directions (989) 345-8113Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MyMichigan Medical Center Gladwin
- MyMichigan Medical Center Midland
- Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Central Health Plan
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Z did my cataract surgery and I am completely happy with my results!
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1962419267
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Osteopathic Ophthalogy Consortium, Michigan State University
- St John's Health System
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Wayne State Univerity
- Ophthalmology
