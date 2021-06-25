Overview of Dr. Daryl Zelenak, DO

Dr. Daryl Zelenak, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Branch, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with MyMichigan Medical Center Gladwin, MyMichigan Medical Center Midland and Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch.



Dr. Zelenak works at Bay Eye Care Center in West Branch, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.