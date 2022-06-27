Dr. Ruark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daryle Ruark, MD
Overview of Dr. Daryle Ruark, MD
Dr. Daryle Ruark, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Ruark works at
Dr. Ruark's Office Locations
Sleepcures LLC300 Stafford St Ste 102, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 788-7321
Advanced Orthopedics New England35 Jolley Dr Ste 301, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 242-3000
Holsten Wagner & Sommer Orthopedic Surgeons299 Carew St Ste 409, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 788-7321
Greater Hartford Orthopedic Group113 Elm St Ste 302, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 253-0276
Saint Francis Office1000 Asylum Ave Ste 2126, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 728-6740
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ruark is a very approachable doctor who listens attentively and provides accurate information. He has replaced one of my hips and both of my knees so far. I have no regrets after all of these surgeries that I chose him.
About Dr. Daryle Ruark, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1831174846
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruark has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.