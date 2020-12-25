Dr. Valamanesh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daryoosh Valamanesh, MD
Overview
Dr. Daryoosh Valamanesh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Locations
Kathleen Hain MD1866 N Orange Grove Ave Ste 102, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 629-3062
Inland Center Medical Group8330 Red Oak St Ste 101, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 987-4922
San Antonio Regional Hospital999 San Bernardino Rd, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 629-3062
Haven Urgent Care9190 Haven Ave Fl 1, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 581-6732
Hospital Affiliations
- Casa Colina Hospital
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
best doctor we ever had. we have been patients for over 20 years now.
About Dr. Daryoosh Valamanesh, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1205804671
Education & Certifications
- Geo Wash University School Med Hospital
- Lincoln Hospital Ny Med College
- Lincoln Hospital Ny Med College
- Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
Dr. Valamanesh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valamanesh speaks Arabic and Persian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Valamanesh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valamanesh.
