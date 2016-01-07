Dr. Daryoush Jadali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jadali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daryoush Jadali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daryoush Jadali, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Centro De Estudios Universitarios Xochicalco-Campus Ensenada, Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital, St. John's Regional Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Dr. Jadali works at
Locations
1
Perinatal diagnostic center Inc , Thousand Oaks , CA2100 Lynn Rd Ste 125, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 777-7406
2
Perinatal Diagnostic Center29 N Brent St, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 643-9781
3
Perinatal diagnostic center Inc , Thousand Oaks , CA7230 Medical Center Dr Ste 401, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (805) 777-7406
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- National Provider Network
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- Principal Life
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Screen Actors Guild
- UniCare
- United Food and Commercial Workers
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
All the staff are very attentive toward their patients. The Limited parking space is a problem at Ventura, but each visit is all worth it. Initially, they will suggest genetic testings for your baby, but they do not insist you to try out all these tests. I only opted for blood-drawn and ultrasound tests. Being a high-risk specialist, he is knowledgeable and always cares for you and the baby's well-being. He even helped me on my diet and medication for gestational diabetes.
About Dr. Daryoush Jadali, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
- 1164593802
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
- Lincoln Med & Mental Hlth Ctr
- St. Peters Medical Center
- Centro De Estudios Universitarios Xochicalco-Campus Ensenada, Escuela De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jadali has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jadali accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jadali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jadali speaks Arabic, Persian and Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Jadali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jadali.
