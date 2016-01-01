Dr. Daryoush Kashani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kashani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daryoush Kashani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daryoush Kashani, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Panorama City, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Kashani works at
Locations
1
Ctr for Fmly. Health and Educ. Inc.8727 Van Nuys Blvd, Panorama City, CA 91402 Directions (818) 782-9300
2
Calcare Medical Group500 W Willow St, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 427-1700
3
Orchard Medical Center555 6th St, Orange Cove, CA 93646 Directions (559) 626-7118
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Daryoush Kashani, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Akan, Arabic and Persian
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kashani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kashani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kashani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kashani works at
Dr. Kashani has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kashani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kashani speaks Akan, Arabic and Persian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kashani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kashani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kashani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kashani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.