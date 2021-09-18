Overview of Dr. Daryoush Saadat, MD

Dr. Daryoush Saadat, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.



Dr. Saadat works at Ear Nose Throat Facial Plastic in Valencia, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.