Dr. Dasa Gangadhar, MD

Ophthalmology
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dasa Gangadhar, MD

Dr. Dasa Gangadhar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Kingman Healthcare Center and Wesley Medical Center.

Dr. Gangadhar works at Grene Vision Group in Wichita, KS with other offices in Derby, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Corneal Erosion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Gangadhar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Grene Vision Group LLC
    655 N WOODLAWN ST, Wichita, KS 67208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 684-5158
  2. 2
    Ridge Office
    3910 N Ridge Rd, Wichita, KS 67205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 721-2701
  3. 3
    Derby Office
    1821 E Madison Ave Ste 1600, Derby, KS 67037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 789-8383

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kingman Healthcare Center
  • Wesley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Corneal Diseases
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Diseases
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Corneal Erosion

Treatment frequency



Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking (CXL) Chevron Icon
Descemet's Stripping With Endothelial Keratoplasty (DSEK) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Dasa Gangadhar, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023083409
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mass Eye and Ear Infirm-Harvard U
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wk Kellogg Eye Ctr-U Mich
    Residency
    Internship
    • Albany Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Albany Med Coll
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • National Polytechnic Institute
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dasa Gangadhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gangadhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gangadhar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gangadhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gangadhar has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Corneal Erosion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gangadhar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gangadhar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gangadhar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gangadhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gangadhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

