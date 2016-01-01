Overview of Dr. Dashi Bao, MD

Dr. Dashi Bao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Harbin Medical University and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Bao works at East Sunrise Medical PLLC in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.