Dr. Dat Nguyen, MD
Overview of Dr. Dat Nguyen, MD
Dr. Dat Nguyen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Faculty of Medicine University of Saigon.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
-
1
Dat Manh Nguyen MD A Professional Corp.14536 Brookhurst St Ste 102, Westminster, CA 92683 Directions (714) 531-2548
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dat Nguyen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1871730895
Education & Certifications
- Edward Hines Jr VA Hospital
- Faculty of Medicine University of Saigon
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.