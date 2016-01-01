Overview of Dr. Dau Le, MD

Dr. Dau Le, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Le works at DAU T LE MD in Virginia Beach, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.