Dr. Davanshi Jani, MD

Psychiatry
3.1 (14)
Map Pin Small Shreveport, LA
Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Davanshi Jani, MD

Dr. Davanshi Jani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from Smt.N.H.L.Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center, Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health, WK Bossier Health Center and WK Pierremont Health Center.

Dr. Jani works at The Center for Mental Wellness in Shreveport, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jani's Office Locations

    The Center For Mental Wellness
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center
  • Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
  • WK Bossier Health Center
  • WK Pierremont Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Autism
  View other providers who treat Phobia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peoples Health
    • PPO Plus
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vantage Health Plan

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 04, 2016
    She is so caring and can be soft spoken byt also if ur not taking ur meds she gets a lil fussy. Love her dearly
    About Dr. Davanshi Jani, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1770794083
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
    Internship
    • LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Smt.N.H.L.Municipal Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
