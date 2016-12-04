Dr. Jani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davanshi Jani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Davanshi Jani, MD
Dr. Davanshi Jani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from Smt.N.H.L.Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center, Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health, WK Bossier Health Center and WK Pierremont Health Center.
Dr. Jani works at
Dr. Jani's Office Locations
The Center For Mental Wellness1111 Line Ave Fl Tower # 2, Shreveport, LA 71101 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
- WK Bossier Health Center
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is so caring and can be soft spoken byt also if ur not taking ur meds she gets a lil fussy. Love her dearly
About Dr. Davanshi Jani, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi
- 1770794083
Education & Certifications
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- Smt.N.H.L.Municipal Medical College
- Psychiatry
Dr. Jani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jani speaks Hindi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Jani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.