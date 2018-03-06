Overview

Dr. Dave Chawla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Lake Hills, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Austin.



Dr. Chawla works at Texas Cardiovascular Consultants P.A. in West Lake Hills, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.