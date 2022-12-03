Overview

Dr. Dave Eichman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center, Davis Regional Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Eichman works at Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates in Greensboro, NC with other offices in Hickory, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

