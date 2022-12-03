See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Greensboro, NC
Dr. Dave Eichman, MD

Pain Medicine
4.4 (27)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dave Eichman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center, Davis Regional Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Eichman works at Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates in Greensboro, NC with other offices in Hickory, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates
    1130 N Church St Ste 200, Greensboro, NC 27401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 272-4578
  2. 2
    East Carolina Anesthesia Associates Pll
    10 3rd Ave NE Ste 200, Hickory, NC 28601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 327-8105

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Catawba Valley Medical Center
  • Davis Regional Medical Center
  • Frye Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Chronic Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Dave Eichman, MD

Specialties
  • Pain Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 18 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1134373962
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dave Eichman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eichman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Eichman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Eichman has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eichman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

27 patients have reviewed Dr. Eichman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eichman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eichman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eichman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

