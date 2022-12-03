Dr. Dave Eichman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eichman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dave Eichman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dave Eichman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center, Davis Regional Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Eichman works at
Locations
Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates1130 N Church St Ste 200, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 272-4578
East Carolina Anesthesia Associates Pll10 3rd Ave NE Ste 200, Hickory, NC 28601 Directions (828) 327-8105
Hospital Affiliations
- Catawba Valley Medical Center
- Davis Regional Medical Center
- Frye Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eichman is a kind, gentle, wonderful doctor. He doesn't rush your appointment. He really cares about your pain and concerns. I've had several epidurals with great success. Even if they didn't work, it wouldn't necessarily mean the procedure wasn't performed correctly, sometimes they just don't work no fault of the doctor, but the fact that they do over several treatments says he's extremely competent. I'm grateful he's my doctor.
About Dr. Dave Eichman, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1134373962
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eichman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eichman works at
Dr. Eichman has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eichman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Eichman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eichman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eichman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eichman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.