Dr. Dave Kim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Cardiology Consultants Medical Group18370 Burbank Blvd Ste 707, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 345-5580
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- LACare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
After months (probably years) of scary heart flutters, palpitations and dizziness, Dr. Kim was the first doctor to finally diagnose my condition. His office promptly got me scheduled for a needed pacemaker. Between Dr. Kim, his wonderful staff and the great nurses at Providence Cedars Sinai in Tarzana I’m feeling better than I have in months and tomorrow is only a week since the procedure. It’s a miracle! I’m so very thankful!
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Korean
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
