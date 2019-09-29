Dr. Dave Rayburn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rayburn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dave Rayburn, MD
Dr. Dave Rayburn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pineville, LA.
Rayburn Surgical Clinic390 Griffith St, Pineville, LA 71360 Directions (318) 370-3350
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Dave is a very kind & compassionate Doctor. He takes the time to listen & explain everything to me.
- General Surgery
- English
- 1154412856
- General Surgery
