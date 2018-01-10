See All Pain Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Daveed Frazier, MD

Pain Management
4.3 (34)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daveed Frazier, MD

Dr. Daveed Frazier, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Frazier works at New York City Spine in New York, NY with other offices in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Frazier's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New York City Spine
    343 W 58th St, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 506-0240
  2. 2
    New York City Spine
    405 Northfield Ave Ste 203, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 998-9651
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai Morningside
  • Mount Sinai West

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 10, 2018
    I was disabled for 20 years with numerous unsuccessful back surgeries. I read about Dr. Frazier on a spinal blog and decided to go see him even though I was done going to new doctors. Thank goodness I did see him. He did a 3 level cervical spine procedure and I felt instant relief in the recovery room from the surgery. Thank you Dr. Frazier!
    About Dr. Daveed Frazier, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1518048446
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Harvard University / School Of Medicine
