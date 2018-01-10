Overview of Dr. Daveed Frazier, MD

Dr. Daveed Frazier, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Frazier works at New York City Spine in New York, NY with other offices in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.