Dr. Davendra Ramkumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramkumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Davendra Ramkumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Davendra Ramkumar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Champaign, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from U Coll West Indies, Kingston and is affiliated with Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Ramkumar works at
Locations
-
1
Christie Clinic at The Fields3101 Fields South Dr, Champaign, IL 61822 Directions (217) 366-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Christie Clinic on University101 W University Ave, Champaign, IL 61820 Directions (217) 366-6162
Hospital Affiliations
- Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramkumar?
I have been dr. Ramkumar’s patient for several years and I just love him. He is very caring and on top of things. I have and would recommend him highly!
About Dr. Davendra Ramkumar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1063420370
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- U Va/Roanoke Meml Hosps/Salem Va Med Ctr
- Princess Margaret Hosp
- U Coll West Indies, Kingston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramkumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramkumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramkumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramkumar works at
Dr. Ramkumar has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramkumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramkumar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramkumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramkumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramkumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.