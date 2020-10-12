Overview

Dr. Davendra Ramkumar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Champaign, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from U Coll West Indies, Kingston and is affiliated with Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Ramkumar works at Christie Clinic in Champaign, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.