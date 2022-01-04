Dr. Daveshni Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daveshni Kumar, MD
Overview of Dr. Daveshni Kumar, MD
Dr. Daveshni Kumar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar's Office Locations
-
1
Mesa2945 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 969-4138Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Chandler Regional Medical Center1955 W Frye Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 969-4138MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Mercy Gilbert Medical Center3555 S Val Vista Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 969-4138Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Osborn Family Healthcare3501 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 347, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 969-4138
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kumar?
Advanced Hernia Surgery done at Honor Heath Hospital in Scottsdale. Dr Kumar is an excellent Doctor and highly proficient in her trade. This is my second side be operated on and Dr Kumar gets my highest recommendation... post op is healing faster than usual and that is because of an excellent surgery. I rarely give recommendations but needed to write this one. Be at peace she will take care of you.
About Dr. Daveshni Kumar, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1215374764
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.