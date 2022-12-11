Dr. Davey Suh, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Davey Suh, DPM
Overview
Dr. Davey Suh, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University|California College of Podiatric Medicine|California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Locations
DFW Foot & Ankle, P.A.2281 Olympia Dr Ste 200, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 899-2170Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am so happy I found Dr. Suh to take care of my bunion. I had been to another Dr. to perform another surgery and although it went well I had a fallout with him and his horrible office manager. It was night and day going to Dr. Suh and his wonderful staff. The Dr. is very knowledgeable, kind, warm and to the point. I would highly recommend Dr. Suh 100%. Also, thanks to Bettney for always being so friendly and always having a warm smile on her face.
About Dr. Davey Suh, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1366434524
Education & Certifications
- Wyckoff Heights Med Ctr-Weill Cornell
- Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University|California College of Podiatric Medicine|California College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Suh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suh has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Suh speaks Korean.
519 patients have reviewed Dr. Suh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suh.
