Dr. Davi Sa Leitao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Davi Sa Leitao, MD
Dr. Davi Sa Leitao, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI.
Dr. Sa Leitao's Office Locations
Ascension Medical Group Borgess Rheumatology501 S DRAKE RD, Kalamazoo, MI 49009 Directions (269) 344-5552
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
- Sturgis Hospital
- Three Rivers Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I received the help I needed and now am feeling much better.
About Dr. Davi Sa Leitao, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1407084064
Education & Certifications
- Rheumatology
Dr. Sa Leitao has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sa Leitao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sa Leitao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sa Leitao has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sa Leitao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Sa Leitao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sa Leitao.
