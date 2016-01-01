See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Clifton, NJ
Dr. David Abbatematteo, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. David Abbatematteo, MD

Pain Medicine
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. David Abbatematteo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Clifton, NJ. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Damon Noto, MD
Dr. Damon Noto, MD
5.0 (101)
View Profile
Dr. Neil Sinha, MD
Dr. Neil Sinha, MD
4.6 (136)
View Profile
Dr. Dipan Patel, MD
Dr. Dipan Patel, MD
4.9 (85)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    790 Bloomfield Ave Ste 1, Clifton, NJ 07012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 786-4472
  2. 2
    Canton-potsdam Hospital
    50 Leroy St, Potsdam, NY 13676 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 379-9460
    Monday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Tuesday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Wednesday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Thursday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Friday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Saturday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Sunday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
  3. 3
    Canton Potsdam Hospital
    49 Lawrence Ave, Potsdam, NY 13676 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 274-9075

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Abbatematteo?

    Photo: Dr. David Abbatematteo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Abbatematteo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Abbatematteo to family and friends

    Dr. Abbatematteo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Abbatematteo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Abbatematteo, MD.

    About Dr. David Abbatematteo, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003194812
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abbatematteo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abbatematteo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbatematteo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbatematteo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbatematteo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Abbatematteo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.