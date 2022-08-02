Overview of Dr. David Aboulafia, MD

Dr. David Aboulafia, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Aboulafia works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.