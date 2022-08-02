Dr. David Aboulafia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aboulafia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Aboulafia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Aboulafia, MD
Dr. David Aboulafia, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Aboulafia's Office Locations
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Thoroughly satisfied. Highly recommended.
About Dr. David Aboulafia, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1043269392
Education & Certifications
- U Calif Hosps-Clins
- U Calif Hosps-Clins
- U Calif Hosps-Clins
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aboulafia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aboulafia accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Aboulafia using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Aboulafia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aboulafia has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aboulafia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Aboulafia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aboulafia.
