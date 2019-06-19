See All Plastic Surgeons in Englewood, NJ
Super Profile

Dr. David Abramson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (165)
Map Pin Small Englewood, NJ
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Abramson, MD

Dr. David Abramson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Abramson works at Dr. Jill Hagen Podiatrist in Englewood, NJ with other offices in Franklin Lakes, NJ and New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abramson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Jill Hagen Podiatrist
    363 Grand Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 568-6977
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Franklin Lakes Office
    784 Franklin Ave, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 568-6977
  3. 3
    New York Office
    42 E 74th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 774-1828
  4. 4
    David Lawrence Abramson MD PC
    42A E 74th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 774-1828
    Thursday
    12:00pm - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Cancer
Benign Tumor
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Cancer
Benign Tumor

Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 165 ratings
    Patient Ratings (165)
    5 Star
    (125)
    4 Star
    (17)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jun 19, 2019
    I saw Dr. Abramson for some cosmetic injections for my frown lines, he used a new product called Jeuveau. He put me very much at ease, since I had never had used this product before. I was taken for my appointment on time and done in less than 20 minutes. I was also pleasantly surprised to see results within 2 days. I look forward to my next visit.
    Samantha Stiles in Allendale — Jun 19, 2019
    Photo: Dr. David Abramson, MD
    About Dr. David Abramson, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720046139
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brigham and Women's Hospital
    Internship
    • University Hospital Of Brooklyn Downstate
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Abramson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abramson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abramson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abramson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    165 patients have reviewed Dr. Abramson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abramson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abramson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abramson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

