Dr. David Abrutyn, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ at Camden|UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Abrutyn works at Summit Medical Group in Bridgewater, NJ with other offices in Warren, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.