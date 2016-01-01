Overview

Dr. David Acuna, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic M|Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center and Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER.



Dr. Acuna works at Kansas Surgical Consultants - Murdock in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Rib Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.