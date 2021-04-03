Dr. David Adams Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Adams Jr, MD
Dr. David Adams Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint George, UT.
Urological Institute St George1380 E Medical Center Dr Ste 2100, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 251-3250
Cedar City Hospital1303 N Main St, Cedar City, UT 84721 Directions (435) 868-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedar City Hospital
- St. George Regional Hospital River Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
He is a very good Doctor. I really appreciate the fact that he will tell you straight out if there is a problem, but gently. He will help you choose the best alternative. He will listen to and respect your opinion. He is good enough that I don't really worry much if there is a procedure to be done.
- Urology
- English
- Urology
Dr. Adams Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adams Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adams Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adams Jr has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adams Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.