Dr. David Adams, MD
Overview of Dr. David Adams, MD
Dr. David Adams, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their residency with University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|UTHSC
Dr. Adams' Office Locations
David N. Adams MD5709 Shoreline Dr, Shreveport, LA 71119 Directions (318) 333-6239
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
On time. Very knowledgeable. Fast but that is alright with me. Thorough and well respected with all his colleagues. Great personality.
About Dr. David Adams, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|UTHSC
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine|LSU Hosp
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adams has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and EMG (Electromyography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
