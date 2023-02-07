Dr. Adkison has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Adkison, MD
Overview of Dr. David Adkison, MD
Dr. David Adkison, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Dr. Adkison works at
Dr. Adkison's Office Locations
-
1
St. Vincent's Orthopedics PC2700 10th Ave S Ste 200, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 933-5960
- 2 805 Saint Vincents Dr, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 933-7838
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adkison?
Unfortunately, he does not accept my insurance. However, Susan was prompt in returning my voice/text messages. My nephew is a physical therapist and he is amazed at the post-op recovery for Dr. A's patients as compared to other orthopods. Looking at reviews...not one negative about his knowledge or skills. That's why I was ready to travel from NC to B'ham for that expertise. Sorry it didn't work out.
About Dr. David Adkison, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1396743779
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adkison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adkison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adkison works at
Dr. Adkison has seen patients for Shoulder Arthroscopy, Peripheral Nerve Block, Nerve Block and Somatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adkison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Adkison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adkison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adkison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adkison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.