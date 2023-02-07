Overview of Dr. David Adkison, MD

Dr. David Adkison, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.



Dr. Adkison works at St. Vincent's Orthopedics PC in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Arthroscopy, Peripheral Nerve Block, Nerve Block and Somatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.