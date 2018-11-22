Dr. David Adler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Adler, MD
Overview of Dr. David Adler, MD
Dr. David Adler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital and Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.
Dr. Adler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Adler's Office Locations
-
1
West Portland Neurology LLC1040 NW 22nd Ave Ste 630, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 243-4724
-
2
Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center1015 NW 22nd Ave, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 413-7711
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adler?
I found his staff, Sharee, to be very sweet and helpful to me. I am impressed with Dr. Adler’s concern for my spinal issues and found him to be knowledgeable in his field. He is soft spoken and has a gentle attitude towards his patients. I must agree with one patients assessment that he is extremely busy and could use a nurse or P.A. to help take some of the load off. I would definitely recommend Dr. Adler to others.
About Dr. David Adler, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1851311088
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Downstate/King Co
- Suny
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adler works at
Dr. Adler has seen patients for Brain Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Adler speaks Dutch.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Adler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.