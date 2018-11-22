Overview of Dr. David Adler, MD

Dr. David Adler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital and Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.



Dr. Adler works at West Portland Neurology LLC in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.