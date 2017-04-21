Dr. David Agahigian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agahigian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Agahigian, MD
Overview of Dr. David Agahigian, MD
Dr. David Agahigian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.
Dr. Agahigian works at
Dr. Agahigian's Office Locations
New England Retina Consultants3640 Main St Ste 203, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 732-2333
Main Office740 Williams St Ste 1, Pittsfield, MA 01201 Directions (413) 445-4564
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I received outstanding care, and would highly recommend Dr. Agahigian.
About Dr. David Agahigian, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1205822293
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agahigian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agahigian accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agahigian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agahigian has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agahigian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Agahigian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agahigian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agahigian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agahigian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.