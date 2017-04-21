Overview of Dr. David Agahigian, MD

Dr. David Agahigian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.



Dr. Agahigian works at New England Retina Consultants in Springfield, MA with other offices in Pittsfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.