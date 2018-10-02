Overview

Dr. David Aghassi, MD is a Dermatologist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They completed their fellowship with Massachusetts General Hospital



Dr. Aghassi works at Newton Wellesley Dermatology in Wellesley Hills, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Impetigo and Shingles along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.