Dr. David Aghassi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Aghassi, MD is a Dermatologist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They completed their fellowship with Massachusetts General Hospital
Dr. Aghassi works at
Locations
Newton Wellesley Dermatology Associates65 Walnut St Ste 520, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (781) 237-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Large group, so sometimes Front Desk is overwhelmed, but Dr Aghassi has always provided the time and attention I needed in a relaxed and concerned demeanor. The one time he could not see me (I do not remember whether he was already scheduled or on vacation) one of the other Doctors was able to get me in last minute, and also provided first rate professional care.
About Dr. David Aghassi, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1285698936
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aghassi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aghassi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aghassi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aghassi has seen patients for Lipomas, Impetigo and Shingles, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aghassi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Aghassi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aghassi.
