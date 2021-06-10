Dr. David Aguilar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aguilar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Aguilar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Aguilar, MD
Dr. David Aguilar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Downey, CA. They completed their residency with University Ca Irvine Med Center
Dr. Aguilar works at
Dr. Aguilar's Office Locations
-
1
David Aguilar MD8327 Davis St Ste 202, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 923-2445Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Tender Care Pediatrics7705 Seville Ave Ste D, Huntington Park, CA 90255 Directions (323) 582-6534
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aguilar?
The best pediatrician for my 2 kids! I recommended him to my sister and she switch her kids to him as well. She said it was the best decision ever. Her son had been to so many doctors for a health issue and they all kept saying he was okay until she saw Doctor Aguilar and he knew something was wrong. He needed surgery and thanks to him my nephew is now good. My kids love their doctor!
About Dr. David Aguilar, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1730291287
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Irvine Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aguilar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aguilar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aguilar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aguilar works at
Dr. Aguilar speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Aguilar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aguilar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aguilar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aguilar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.