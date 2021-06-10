See All Pediatricians in Downey, CA
Dr. David Aguilar, MD

Pediatrics
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Aguilar, MD

Dr. David Aguilar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Downey, CA. They completed their residency with University Ca Irvine Med Center

Dr. Aguilar works at Tendercare Pediatrics in Downey, CA with other offices in Huntington Park, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aguilar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    David Aguilar MD
    8327 Davis St Ste 202, Downey, CA 90241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 923-2445
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Tender Care Pediatrics
    7705 Seville Ave Ste D, Huntington Park, CA 90255 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 582-6534

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Diabetes Counseling
Immunization Administration
Acne
Diabetes Counseling
Immunization Administration

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. David Aguilar, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730291287
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Ca Irvine Med Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Aguilar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aguilar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aguilar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aguilar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Aguilar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aguilar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aguilar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aguilar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

