Dr. David Ahdoot, MD
Overview of Dr. David Ahdoot, MD
Dr. David Ahdoot, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They graduated from University of California, San Diego and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Ahdoot's Office Locations
David Ahdoot, MD, FACOG41210 11th St W Ste A, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 268-4264Thursday7:30am - 4:30pm
HER Wellness, Inc.191 S Buena Vista St Ste 340, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 559-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Health Net
- Medicare
- Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The best obstetrician and gynecologist loves to help, reassure, and work with all love and happiness, and he is always on the right.
About Dr. David Ahdoot, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1023210432
Education & Certifications
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- University of California, San Diego
