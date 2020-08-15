See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Palmdale, CA
Dr. David Ahdoot, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. David Ahdoot, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (27)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. David Ahdoot, MD

Dr. David Ahdoot, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They graduated from University of California, San Diego and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Ahdoot works at David Ahdoot, MD, FACOG in Palmdale, CA with other offices in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Ahdoot's Office Locations

  1. 1
    David Ahdoot, MD, FACOG
    41210 11th St W Ste A, Palmdale, CA 93551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 268-4264
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    HER Wellness, Inc.
    191 S Buena Vista St Ste 340, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 559-7500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Uterine Fibroids
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Uterine Fibroids
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ahdoot?

    Aug 15, 2020
    The best obstetrician and gynecologist loves to help, reassure, and work with all love and happiness, and he is always on the right.
    Noura — Aug 15, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Ahdoot, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Ahdoot, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ahdoot to family and friends

    Dr. Ahdoot's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ahdoot

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Ahdoot, MD.

    About Dr. David Ahdoot, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023210432
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of California, San Diego
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Ahdoot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahdoot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahdoot has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahdoot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahdoot has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahdoot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahdoot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahdoot.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahdoot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahdoot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Ahdoot, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.