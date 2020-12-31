See All Psychiatrists in Jacksonville, NC
Dr. David Ahlberg, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. David Ahlberg, MD

Psychiatry
3.3 (44)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Ahlberg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Ahlberg works at Affiliated Medical Group in Jacksonville, NC with other offices in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Adjustment Disorder , Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Affiliated Medical Group
    39 Office Park Dr # A, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 939-0724
    Monday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    JCMC Behavioral and Mental Health - Wilmington
    5710 Oleander Dr Ste 200, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 799-1810

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ahlberg?

    Dec 31, 2020
    Dr. Ahlberg keeps it objective. Some of the 1star reviews describe a short interaction, this doesn't mean carelessness. If you need to hang out with someone to feel more cared for then you probably need a service dog or a therapist, I guess both. Dr. Ahlberg has been professional and I am sure that if I needed more attention he will point out the best recommendations that he can give. He is not my cognitive/emotional therapist. We just discuss just issues surrounding medication for ADHD and my handling of the medication and that usually gets solved in 5 to 10 min.
    — Dec 31, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Ahlberg, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Ahlberg, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ahlberg to family and friends

    Dr. Ahlberg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ahlberg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Ahlberg, MD.

    About Dr. David Ahlberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679519706
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Ahlberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahlberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahlberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahlberg has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahlberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahlberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahlberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahlberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahlberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Ahlberg, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.