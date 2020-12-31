Dr. David Ahlberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahlberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ahlberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Ahlberg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine.
Locations
1
Affiliated Medical Group39 Office Park Dr # A, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Directions (910) 939-0724Monday7:00am - 8:00pmTuesday7:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pm
2
JCMC Behavioral and Mental Health - Wilmington5710 Oleander Dr Ste 200, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 799-1810
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- inHealth
- Magellan Health Services
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ahlberg keeps it objective. Some of the 1star reviews describe a short interaction, this doesn't mean carelessness. If you need to hang out with someone to feel more cared for then you probably need a service dog or a therapist, I guess both. Dr. Ahlberg has been professional and I am sure that if I needed more attention he will point out the best recommendations that he can give. He is not my cognitive/emotional therapist. We just discuss just issues surrounding medication for ADHD and my handling of the medication and that usually gets solved in 5 to 10 min.
About Dr. David Ahlberg, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahlberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahlberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahlberg has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahlberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahlberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahlberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahlberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahlberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.