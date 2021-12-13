Dr. David Ahlborn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahlborn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ahlborn, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Ahlborn, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Windham Hospital, Backus Hospital, Hartford Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group, 2660 Main St Ste 117, Bridgeport, CT 06606, (203) 338-8760
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group, 205 Sub Way, Milford, CT 06461, (203) 338-8760
Hospital Affiliations
Windham Hospital
Backus Hospital
Hartford Hospital
St. Vincent's Medical Center
The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Aetna
Amerihealth
Ameritas
Anthem
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
EmblemHealth
First Health
Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Humana
MetLife
MultiPlan
Principal Financial Group
UnitedHealthCare
I just had a robotic surgery done by doctor Ahlborn less than a week ago, He is very caring understanding and knowledgeable.I am healing well.I would highly recommend him.
Urologic Oncology
8 years of experience
English
TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Ahlborn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahlborn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Ahlborn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahlborn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
