Dr. David Ahlborn, MD

Urologic Oncology
Bridgeport, CT
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Ahlborn, MD

Dr. David Ahlborn, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Windham Hospital, Backus Hospital, Hartford Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.

Dr. Ahlborn works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bridgeport, CT with other offices in Milford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ahlborn's Office Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    2660 Main St Ste 117, Bridgeport, CT 06606 (203) 338-8760
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    205 Sub Way, Milford, CT 06461 (203) 338-8760

Hospital Affiliations
  Windham Hospital
  Backus Hospital
  Hartford Hospital
  St. Vincent's Medical Center
  The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus

Adrenal Gland Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Urachal Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Based on 2 ratings
    Dec 13, 2021
    I just had a robotic surgery done by doctor Ahlborn less than a week ago, He is very caring understanding and knowledgeable.I am healing well.I would highly recommend him.
    Kathy — Dec 13, 2021
    About Dr. David Ahlborn, MD

    Urologic Oncology
    8 years of experience
    English
    1336534312
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
