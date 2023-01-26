Dr. David Aizuss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aizuss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Aizuss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Aizuss, MD
Dr. David Aizuss, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine|Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Dr. Aizuss' Office Locations
Ophthalmology Associates of the Valley16311 Ventura Blvd Ste 750, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 369-1270Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
West Hills7230 Medical Center Dr Ste 404, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 459-5721
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
He was so kind and was so honest with me something that you don't find often in the medical field. I have the up most respect for him and am so grateful for all of his help. He is an AAA+ doctor.
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Korean, Russian and Spanish
- 1346221728
Education & Certifications
- Jules Stein Eye Inst/UCLA
- Evanston Hospital|Evanston Hospital|NorthShore Evanston|NorthShore Evanston
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine|Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
