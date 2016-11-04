See All General Surgeons in Pasadena, CA
Dr. David Albin, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (74)
Map Pin Small Pasadena, CA
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Albin, MD

Dr. David Albin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Mysore Medical College and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Albin works at Hernia Center of Southern California in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA, Los Angeles, CA, Long Beach, CA, Pomona, CA, Beverly Hills, CA, Anaheim, CA and Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Albin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hernia Center of Southern California
    31 W Bellevue Dr Bldg 33, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 584-6116
  2. 2
    Hernia Center of Southern California
    450 Newport Center Dr Ste 650, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 584-6116
  3. 3
    Hernia Center of Southern California
    1700 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 3900, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 584-6116
  4. 4
    Hernia Center of Southern California
    4010 Orange Ave, Long Beach, CA 90807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 584-6116
  5. 5
    Hernia Center of Southern California
    502 S Garey Ave, Pomona, CA 91766 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 584-6116
  6. 6
    Hernia Center of Southern California
    502 W HOLT AVE, Pomona, CA 91768 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 584-6116
  7. 7
    Hernia Center of Southern California
    9001 Wilshire Blvd Ste 304, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 584-6116
  8. 8
    Hernia Center of Southern California
    1000 S Anaheim Blvd Ste 200, Anaheim, CA 92805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 584-6116
  9. 9
    Hernia Center of Southern California
    3579 Arlington Ave Ste 300, Riverside, CA 92506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 584-6116
  10. 10
    Pasadena Surgery Center LLC
    800 Fairmount Ave Ste 419, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 567-0165
  11. 11
    33 W Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 584-6116

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Open Hernia Procedures
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Open Hernia Procedures

Treatment frequency



Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Open Hernia Procedures Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (69)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 04, 2016
    I first met with Dr. Albin in January 2016 about hernial swelling from a hernia operation 10 years ago. Dr. Albin's daignosed a staph infection and did a surgery that determined that the infection had permeated the mesh from my first surgery. 6 months of antibiotics later, the infection remained. A 2nd surgery (2 1/2 hours) was done and mesh was removed and old hernia abated by old school stitches was done. Today, infection is gone and I am back golfing, weight lifting and hiking! Success!
    Patrick K in Glendale, CA — Nov 04, 2016
    About Dr. David Albin, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1730220393
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kings County Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • Mysore Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Albin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Albin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Albin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Albin works at Hernia Center of Southern California in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA, Los Angeles, CA, Long Beach, CA, Pomona, CA, Beverly Hills, CA, Anaheim, CA and Riverside, CA. View the full addresses on Dr. Albin’s profile.

    74 patients have reviewed Dr. Albin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

