Dr. David Alder, DPM

Podiatry
3.4 (27)
Map Pin Small Snellville, GA
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Alder, DPM

Dr. David Alder, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Barry School Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.

Dr. Alder works at Emory at Decatur Podiatry in Snellville, GA with other offices in Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Hammer Toe Repair and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Alder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Snellville office
    1600 Medical Way Ste 250, Snellville, GA 30078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 979-1890
  2. 2
    Emory at Decatur Podiatry
    495 Winn Way Ste 100, Decatur, GA 30030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 979-1890

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Decatur Hospital

Hammer Toe
Hammer Toe Repair
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Hammer Toe Repair
Bunion

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 13, 2020
    I had a bunionectomy with Dr. Alder 5 weeks ago. Dr. Alder has been great to work with. He is very straight forward with his explanations and very patient answering all of my questions regarding the procedure and recovery. Dr. Alder called to check up on me 24-36 hours after my surgery. Any doctor that will take time out of their weekend to check up on a recovering patient is exceptional in my opinion. I've only had positive experiences with him and his entire staff.
    — Oct 13, 2020
    About Dr. David Alder, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356444988
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Emory Northlake Regional Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Barry School Of Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Alder, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alder accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Alder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alder has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Hammer Toe Repair and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Alder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

