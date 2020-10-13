Overview of Dr. David Alder, DPM

Dr. David Alder, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Barry School Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.



Dr. Alder works at Emory at Decatur Podiatry in Snellville, GA with other offices in Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Hammer Toe Repair and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.