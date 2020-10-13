Dr. David Alder, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Alder, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Alder, DPM
Dr. David Alder, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Barry School Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.
Dr. Alder's Office Locations
Snellville office1600 Medical Way Ste 250, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 979-1890
Emory at Decatur Podiatry495 Winn Way Ste 100, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (770) 979-1890
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I had a bunionectomy with Dr. Alder 5 weeks ago. Dr. Alder has been great to work with. He is very straight forward with his explanations and very patient answering all of my questions regarding the procedure and recovery. Dr. Alder called to check up on me 24-36 hours after my surgery. Any doctor that will take time out of their weekend to check up on a recovering patient is exceptional in my opinion. I've only had positive experiences with him and his entire staff.
About Dr. David Alder, DPM
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1356444988
Education & Certifications
- Emory Northlake Regional Medical Center
- Barry School Of Podiatric Medicine
